Francis Lopez, CJ Cansino express remorse over Subic carnival incident

MANILA — Francis Lopez and CJ Cansino expressed their remorse over an incident during the UP Fighting Maroons’ carnival trip in Subic.

In a now-made-private vlog that was posted on Cansino’s YouTube account, Lopez was seen grabbing the mask of an employee in a horror-themed ride.

This was "inadvertent" and "thoughtless", the reigning UAAP Rookie of the Year said in an apology that he shared on his Facebook account.

“On a recent outing with my teammates to a carnival in Subic, I inadvertently hurt a carnival employee on one of the carnival rides. This thoughtless moment was recorded on video and was later posted on social media, and I take full responsibility for what happened” Lopez said.

“I, together with CJ and the team have tried to reach out to the employee to apologize to him in person, but we have yet to track him down. We will continue to look for him because I want to talk to him and let him know that it was never my intention to hurt anyone.”

“I am sorry for any harm that I have caused, and I am committed to learning from this experience. I will do my best to be more mindful of my actions in the future, and I will make every effort to remember that what I do reflects on the values of my family, my team, and the university I represent,” he continued.

Lopez thanked the UP community "for your support and for holding me accountable for my actions."

“On the court and off it, I promise to do my best not to let you down,” he added.

Outgoing UP star and team captain CJ Cansino also apologized for the incident.

“Una po sa lahat, humihingi ako ng dispensa sa tao behind the mask at sa mga nakapanood ng vlog. I take full responsibility for what happened,” the one-time UAAP Champion said on X.

“Walang rason para manakit ng tao, at very sorry si Francis for what happened. Kasama si Francis, we have been trying to contact the person po so we can personally apologize for this,” he added.