KJ McDaniels will be returning as reinforcement for Meralco in the coming PBA Governors' Cup.

Meralco initially tapped the former TNT import to save its sagging PBA Commissioner's Cup campaign, taking the place of Johnny O’Bryant.

McDaniels has already proven himself when he made his league debut for the Tropang GIGA back in 2019.

He was later tapped by NLEX for the 2021–2022 Governors' Cup. He, however, had to return home to the US to attend to his partner giving birth.

With Meralco, McDaniels normed 27.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

The Bolts, however, missed the trip to the playoffs.

