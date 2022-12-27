PBA: Bay Area looks to get Nicholson going in Game 2

Bay Area's Andrew Nicholson dunks against Barangay Ginebra in Game 1 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals on Christmas Day at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Among the adjustments that Brian Goorjian wants to make in Game 2 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals is to free up their import, Andrew Nicholson, for more looks.

The Canadian standout was held to a conference-low 27 points in the Bay Area Dragons' 96-81 loss to Barangay Ginebra in Game 1 of the Finals on Christmas Day, with Nicholson putting up just 17 field goals.

Entering the Finals, Nicholson averaged 36.2 points on 56.6% shooting on top of 13.3 rebounds per game for the top-seeded Dragons. But he couldn't put up his usual numbers in their Game 1 loss, with Ginebra's defense continuing to frustrate him.

"We need to free up Nicholson and find a way to deal with the tactics from Game 1," Goorjian said on CNN Philippines' Sports Desk on Tuesday, where he discussed their loss in the opener of the best-of-7 series.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone had credited Christian Standhardinger for his defensive work on Nicholson, and Goorjian agreed that the Filipino-German big man bothered their import for long stretches. Standhardinger's physicality, in particular, set the tone of the match-up and ensured that Nicholson will have to work just to get the ball.

"I thought the best thing we did was we limited Nicholson's 3s," said Cone. "Christian just did a tremendous job guarding him. I don't know if he can keep that up for seven games, but we're certainly gonna try to keep that up."

Goorjian noted that regardless of where Nicholson tried to go, he was handcuffed by the Gin Kings' defense. It wasn't the first time that he struggled against Ginebra: Nicholson's first game in the PBA was a 111-93 defeat to the Gin Kings in October, where he made just 12 of 24 shots for 28 points.

"Our issue with Nicholson was he didn't get touches," said Goorjian. "We get him the ball on the elbow, we get him the ball in the mid-post, we get him the ball in transition. It was very, very hard to get him a touch, because there was no freedom of movement."

"He couldn't move, so a big aspect to us is how we free Nicholson up within our system. And we didn't play against that all season. So that's adjustment No. 1," he added.

Aside from getting Nicholson into a rhythm, Goorjian also wants his players to deal better with Ginebra's physicality while overcoming their jitters in the Finals stage. The coach observed that his players "kind of looked like they were frozen" in Game 1, as they played in front of an 18,000-strong crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena that chanted for Ginebra from opening tip until the final buzzer.

"It's a challenge for us, and the adjustments come back to us," he said. "On our side of it, it's a first. We never played in anything like this in a foreign country before. The rules are different. The game's different and this game wasn't officiated or played like a regular season game."

Game 2 of the best-of-7 Finals is on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.



