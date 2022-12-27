NFL: Dolphins' Tagovailoa in concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel (C) talks with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (L) during a time out during the NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 06 November 2022. Tannen Maury, EPA-EFE

MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back in the NFL's concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms, coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday.

The move puts Tagovailoa's status for Miami's game against the New England Patriots next Sunday in doubt.

Tagovailoa was sidelined with concussion symptoms in October after he was injured in a game at Cincinnati.

However, many critics said he should never have been allowed to play in that game after he appeared to have suffered a head injury against Buffalo on September 25.

In that contest, Tagovailoa's head hit the ground and he appeared to have trouble recovering. He was nevertheless allowed to return to that game.

He played at Cincinnati four days later, struck his head on the turf again and was stretchered off.

Tagovailoa later confirmed he lost consciousness and couldn't remember leaving the field in Cincinnati.

His case prompted the NFL to tighten its concussion protocols to ensure that players with head injuries are not allowed to continue to play.

He had been cleared to return to the Buffalo game after he told the medical staff that he stumbled because he had aggravated a back injury.

Although the NFL said its concussion protocols had been followed, they made changes to ensure any player found by a neutral or team doctor to be suffering from abnormal balance or motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue would be removed from a game.

McDaniel said Tagovailoa, who this month topped fan voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, reported to team doctors on Monday that he was feeling some symptoms.

