Justine Baltazar to play for Pampanga in PSL

Justine Baltazar played just a total of 13 minutes for Hiroshima. (c) B.LEAGUE

MANILA, Philippines -- After a brief stint in Japan's B.League, Justine Baltazar is set to play anew in the Philippines.

The former De La Salle University standout will suit up for the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL), it was announced on Tuesday.

He will make his debut for the G Lanterns on Wednesday when they take on the San Pedro Laguna-ARS Warriors in the Pro Division Second Conference Dumper Cup at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

"He is here," the PSL said in a social media post. "Proud son of Pampanga Justine Baltazar is ready to make his G Lanterns debut on Wednesday."

Baltazar signed with the Hiroshima Dragonflies after a decorated collegiate career in La Salle, but was unable to gain much traction in the B.League.

He played a total of 13:36 minutes across eight games, tallying just two points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal in his B.League stint. The two sides came to a "mutual agreement" to part ways on December 20.

Before going to Hiroshima, Baltazar played for the Pampanga Delta in the National Basketball League-Pilipinas, leading them to the championship in June.

He was tipped to be among the top picks in the 2022 PBA Rookie Draft before announcing that he had decided to take his talents to the B.League.