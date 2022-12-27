MANILA - Barangay Ginebra will need to sustain its energy in executing its defense if it wants to repeat over Bay Area in Game 2 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday.

The Gin Kings controlled the boards and limited the Dragons' wingmen to complete a 96-81 victory in Game 1 of the best-of-7 title clash.

They also did a good job of preventing Bay Area import Andrew Nicholson from exploding to his usual numbers. Nicholson was held to a personal tournament low of 27 markers in Game 1.

"Actually ang Bay Area, 'pag tinignan mo sila, they're all tall, fast, they can shoot. So 'yung effort ng defense namin, dapat ma-extend kasi lahat sila may tira eh. Kahit coach ata nila, may tira sa labas," said San Miguel Corp. Sports Director Alfrancis Chua in an interview with CNN Philippines Sports Desk.

"'Di mo alam kung sinong babantayan mo talaga. Malingat ka lang nang kaunti, titira sa labas."

Intensity will definitely be a key in Game 2, said Chua, and it will all depend on their players.

"Coach to coach, parehong magaling 'yan. Kaniya-kaniyang diskarte kung anong gagawin," he said referring to Ginebra coach Tim Cone and Bay Area mentor Brian Goorjian.

"Pagdating sa loob ng court, players ang nagdadala niyan kaya kailangan intensity nila. Kailangan laging nasa ibabaw, ahead lagi."

Chua stressed it is imperative for the Kings to win the title since the PBA's reputation is at stake.

"This is not about Ginebra against Bay Area. This is the Philippines against China. So tinatawagan kong lahat ng teams ng PBA, magtulong-tulong, sumuporta sa Ginebra dahil ang laban natin dito, bansa natin at flag nila."

