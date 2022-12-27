After Letran's 3-peat, SMC asked: Will you back UST next?

File photo/ George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

It seems that the San Miguel Corporation (SMC) is looking for another school to back up now that Colegio de San Juan de Letran has won its third straight NCAA men's basketball title.

SMC has been instrumental in the Knights' NCAA three-peat as they supported the team for 4 seasons.

"Baka sa iba naman kami sumuporta kasi naka-three peat na [ang] Letran," SMC Sports Director Alfrancis Chua was quoted in an interview with CNN Philippines Sports Desk.

The SMC executive admitted that winning Letran's third title was toughest considering the number of setbacks the Knights had to hurdle along the way before beating College of St. Benilde in the end.

"Sinuspend na yata nila lahat sa amin. Suspension after suspension," Chua said, citing the number of Letran players who were suspended in the finals.

Chua hinted that they might throw their support behind his alma mater University of Sto. Tomas (UST) this time.

When asked if SMC is considering supporting the Growling Tigers, Chua said they will first have to meet with the team management.

"Siyempre titingnan natin 'yung basketball program nila, then iko-consult natin kay boss RSA," said Chua, referring to Ramon Ang.

The Growling Tigers had a horrendous Season 85, winning only one game in 14 outings.

