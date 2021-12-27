PBA: Phoenix's Wright gets Player of the Week nod

Photo from PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Matthew Wright and the import-less Phoenix Super LPG picked the perfect time to break their slump.

In front of a sizeable crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Christmas Day, the Fuel Masters pulled off a 103-92 stunner against the erstwhile unbeaten NLEX Road Warriors.

With import Paul Harris playing just a little over two minutes owing to an injury, Wright took matters into his own hands and finished with a game-high 23 points to hand Phoenix a fitting Yuletide present and arrest a two-game skid before the league enters the New Year.

Wright sank six triples and added nine rebounds and four assists, to bag the third Cignal Play–PBA Press Corps Player of the Week award after NLEX’s Kevin Alas and Ginebra’s Arvin Tolentino.

“As bad as we played in our last two games, Matt said that we just have to keep on playing. That it’s either we go all the way with three straight losses or we stop the streak of NLEX,” said coach Topex Robinson on Wright’s leadership in a win that also served as his sweet birthday present.

Robinson celebrated his 47th birthday on Christmas as Phoenix climbed to a 3-2 record in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

“These guys are really motivated, especially our leaders,” added Robinson, also crediting the solid contributions of Justin Chua, Chris Banchero, Jason Perkins, RJ Jazul, and Aljun Melecio in a huge Phoenix win sans Harris.

Chua, who uncorked 19 points and six boards, was also considered for the weekly citation for the period Dec. 22-26.

Other candidates for the honor handed out by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat were San Miguel’s Terrence Romeo and CJ Perez, Magnolia’s Paul Lee, Jio Jalalon, and Calvin Abueva, Meralco’s Chris Newsome, TNT’s Mikey Williams, Alaska’s Maverick Ahanmisi, Jeron Teng, and Robbie Herndon.