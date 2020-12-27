WATCH: Steph Curry drills over a hundred consecutive 3s in Warriors' practice

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Stephen Curry is shooting just 20 percent from beyond the arc in the Golden State Warriors' first two games of the season -- well below his lofty standards.

The two-time Most Valuable Player looks to be turning things around, however.

The Warriors on Saturday posted a video of Curry in practice, showing their All-Star guard shooting corner three-pointers for over five minutes without missing a single shot.

It was later reported that Curry drilled a mind-boggling 105 consecutive three-pointers.

A three-time NBA champion, Curry averages 23.5 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game in his career. Over 11 years in the league, he has shot 43.4 percent from beyond the arc — the sixth-best mark in NBA history.