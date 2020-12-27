Thirdy, NeoPhoenix absorb huge loss against Akita Happinets

A brutal second quarter doomed Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix to an 85-53 defeat at the hands of the Akita Northern Happinets, Sunday at the CNA Arena.

After trailing by just three points, 22-19, at the end of the opening frame, the NeoPhoenix offense dried up in the second quarter.

Akita outscored the visitors 20-6 in the pivotal second frame, seizing control of the contest and never letting up.

The NeoPhoenix never recovered and succumbed to their worst loss with Ravena in the line-up.

The former Ateneo star played 27 minutes, tallying five points, five assists, four rebounds, and a steal. Stevan Jelovac led San-En with 17 points and seven boards, but no other player reached double-digits.

San-En made just 19 of their 57 attempts from the field and committed 20 turnovers in the defeat. On the other end, they allowed the home team to make over 52% of their field goals.

The NeoPhoenix fell to 5-20 in the season.