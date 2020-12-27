NCAA: Teammates mourn passing of Sudan Daniel

MANILA, Philippines -- Former players of San Beda University led the outpouring of grief after Sudan Daniel passed away the day after Christmas.

Daniel turned 33 on December 17 and celebrated Christmas with former teammates Anthony and David Semerad. He reportedly suffered an asthma attack on Saturday, leading to his death.

"We are all devastated by Sudan's loss," the Semerad twins posted on their social media accounts.

"Sudan was a wonderful brother, father, son and friend who touched the lives of those around him," they added. "Sudan dedicated his life to basketball, in helping people become the best version of themselves and reach their full potential on and off the court."

Daniel was San Beda's foreign student-athlete after Sam Ekwe, and continued the Red Lions' dominance of the NCAA.

He was the league's Rookie of the Year in Season 85 and the Most Valuable Player in Season 86, the same year that he led San Beda to a perfect 18-0 campaign.

"Will surely miss our sweaty handshakes," former San Beda guard Ryusei Koga wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for being a big brother to us."

Former San Beda big man Kyle Pascual expressed his disbelief at Daniel's death, and like Koga, called the American star a "big brother."

"Thank you for always looking out for me and for all the memories and good times we had on and off the court. You'll be missed by so many people," Pascual wrote.

"Such a sad day today, but I know you'll always be watching over us."

Rome dela Rosa wrote: "Today we lost a real one in my big brother and it still doesn't seem real to me… You always kept it real and would spread positivity, just what a genuine guy does. You will definitely be missed. Got another angel watching over the family and I."

TNT star Ray Parks, in a comment on David Semerad's post, said he was "speechless" at Daniel's loss.

"I'm hurting for real," added Parks.

KJ McDaniels, the former NBA player who suited up for TNT as an import in 2019, expressed his gratitude to Daniel for his help during his stint in the PBA.

"I'm thankful for you guys being there for me when I was there," he said. "Rest in heaven."

Daniel is survived by his daughter.

Donations for Daniel's cremation and return to the United States are being accepted through David John Semerad, with the BDO Savings account number 00680 00541 69.

