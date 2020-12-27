Marcial all praises for Abueva: 'Ang laki ng improvement'

Phoenix Super LPG's Calvin Abueva during the semifinals of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Calvin Abueva's performance in the PBA bubble in Clark, Pampanga impressed not just his teammates, coaches, and fans, but also the man who lifted his lengthy ban from the league.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial gave Abueva passing marks for how he played and behaved in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, which saw "The Beast" help Phoenix Super LPG reach the semifinals.

"Tuwang-tuwa ako sa ginawa ni Calvin," Marcial said recently. "Makikita mo, lahat -- Hindi na siya pisikal. Andoon pa rin 'yung physicality nila, pero hindi na nang-aasar, hindi na umaano."

"At pag may natutumbang player, kakampi niya o hindi, binubuhat niya," he observed.

Abueva was indefinitely suspended in June 2019 for a series of on-court scuffles that included an argument with the girlfriend of then-Blackwater rookie Ray Parks, as well as clotheslining former TNT import Terrence Jones.

He spent most of 2020 fulfilling the PBA's requirements for reinstatement. Abueva revealed that among these requirements were drug tests, counseling sessions, and community service.

The PBA announced that Abueva's suspension was lifted on October 25, after the fulfillment of his requirements including a seminar conducted by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

He was superb in his first game back for the Fuel Masters, putting up 21 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in a 114-110 win over NLEX.

"Kita mo, kung magko-concentrate talaga siya sa game, tingnan mo, nagti-triple-double, nag-20 points and above, nagre-rebound, double-digits sila," Marcial said.

"Ang laking bagay, honestly, ang laking tuwa ko kay Calvin, personal na talaga," he added. "Ang laki ng inimprove niya. Kita mo ang galing talaga ni Calvin eh."

Abueva finished his conference back with averages of 15.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.7 block per game.

Though they lost to TNT in the semifinals, Phoenix Super LPG still rewarded him with a contract extension at the end of the tournament.