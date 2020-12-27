AEW's Brodie Lee dies of lung illness

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, who used the name Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in the WWE, has passed away. He was 41.

Huber's wife, Amanda, announced on Instagram that her husband "passed surrounded by loved ones after a hard fought battle with a non-COVID related lung issue" on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

"My best friend died today," she wrote. "I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet."

"No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now," she added.

The news was met with shock and grief in the wrestling world, as Huber's illness was not widely known.

"In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way," AEW said in a statement.

"Jon's love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always."

"Jon's popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time."

Huber joined the WWE in 2012, becoming part of The Wyatt Family faction that saw him become involved in high-profile feuds with Daniel Bryan and The Shield. He left the WWE in December 2019 and made his AEW debut in March 2020.

"Huber found success in every stop of his sports-entertainment career, as his soft spoken yet imposing presence helped him create countless awe-inspiring moments in the ring," the WWE noted in a statement.

"WWE extends its condolences to Huber’s family, friends and fans."