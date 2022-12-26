UP's Galinato 'would love' to play in PBA after lone UAAP season

Henry Galinato (32) along with other UP seniors after Game 3 of the UAAP Season 85 Finals against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- His lone season in the UAAP didn't conclude as Henry Galinato would have wanted, but the big man from the University of the Philippines still cherishes the experience and the memories.

Galinato was a widely-hyped recruit who committed to UP in October 2021 after playing for the Benedictine University Mesa in Arizona. But by his own admission, his lone UAAP campaign for the Fighting Maroons was merely "decent."

The 6-foot-6 forward averaged just 4.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in the elimination round, playing under 11 minutes per game.

"I felt like throughout the whole season, I just needed confidence and encouragement from my teammates. The Ateneo game in the first round really helped and it just kept building and building, but overall I felt like I played pretty decent," said Galinato.

They ultimately fell short of their goal of back-to-back UAAP crowns, with the Ateneo Blue Eagles dethroning the Maroons in the Season 85 Finals. Galinato came alive in the do-or-die Game 3 of the series, putting up 12 points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes.

But the Blue Eagles had built a lead large enough to weather UP's last-ditch rally, and the Fighting Maroons had no answer for Ange Kouame down the stretch. Ateneo held on for a 75-68 win in Game 3, and Galinato ended his UAAP career on a losing note.

"I'm pretty happy," Galinato said in the wake of their defeat. "I love the UP community and I'm just happy to have played for this team."

Galinato is now set to turn professional, and he has his sights set on the PBA.

"I'm gonna entertain anything but I'd love to play in the PBA," he said, though he adds that he has no offers from other leagues at the moment.

What Galinato is sure of is that he has so much more to offer once he steps into the professional ranks, after a relatively quiet stint with the Fighting Maroons.

"I don't think I fully have shown my full potential. Really excited for the future," he said.

"I feel like you can expect more. I feel like I should be in better shape," he also said.

Galinato is among a handful of players leaving UP after Season 85, along with Zavier Lucero, Brix Ramos, AJ Madrigal, and Conrad Catapusan.

RELATED VIDEO: