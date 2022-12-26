Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix were victorious on Christmas. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena helped the San-En NeoPhoenix score a Christmas Day victory over the Gunma Crane Thunders, 92-79, on Sunday at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Ravena had 15 points in 16 minutes on top of two rebounds and a steal, as the NeoPhoenix rebounded from Saturday's loss to split their weekend series.

San-En improved to 11-12 in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

Five players scored in double-digits for the NeoPhoenix, led by Kyle O'Quinn's 21 points and 10 rebounds while Kosuke Kanamaru contributed 17 points.

Also victorious on Christmas were Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, who routed the visiting Niigata Albirex BB, 104-66, at the Dolphins Arena.

Parks had 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals as the Dolphins claimed a second straight win to improve to 17-6.

Scott Eatherton paced Nagoya with 26 points, and Coty Clarke added 22 markers in the comfortable victory.

Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz scored a 91-69 rout of the Toyoma Grouses at the Toyama City Gymnasium.

The result snapped a seven-game losing streak for Kyoto and hiked their record to 8-15 in the season.

Wright contributed 11 points, seven assists, and four rebounds in a 29-minute stint, even as Jarrod Uthoff led the Hannaryz with 26 points on an efficient 11-of-14 clip.

Not as successful were Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes, who absorbed a 105-74 rout at the hands of Alvark Tokyo at the Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

It was the sixth loss in a row for Shiga, who fell to 4-19 in the season, just one game ahead of Niigata for the worst record in the league.

Ravena, playing in just his second game since recovering from a leg injury, had 11 points and two assists in 17 minutes. Jordan Hamilton fired 34 points but they were the only players in double-digits for Shiga.

Meanwhile, Dwight Ramos missed a 12th straight game for Levanga Hokkaido with an ankle injury.

Levanga had no answers for the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 91-70, at the Okinawa Arena. They were swept in their weekend series and fell to 6-17.

Alex Murphy paced Levanga with 24 points.

In the second division, Kobe Paras and Altiri Chiba completed a weekend sweep of the Kagawa Five Arrows through a 100-66 triumph at the Takamatsu City Gymnasium.

Paras came off the bench to put up 14 points, making four of his 12 three-pointers. Chiba has now won nine straight games and improved to 20-5 in B2.

Filipino-American forward Roosevelt Adams did not play as Kagawa fell to a fourth straight loss, dropping them to 8-17.

Meanwhile, Jordan Heading contributed 10 points as the Nagasaki Velca took down Earthfriends Tokyo Z, 93-82, at the Sasebo Gymnasium.

Greg Slaughter remains out of action for the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka, who pulled off a 71-67 win over the Yamagata Wyverns at the Yamagata Prefectural Sports Park.