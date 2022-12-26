KBL: Abarrientos helps Ulsan outlast Belangel, Daegu

RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus piled on the woes of the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, holding on for a 76-70 victory on Sunday at the Dongchun Gymnasium.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard contributed 12 points, three rebounds, and a steal in the win that hiked Ulsan's record to 15-9 in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League.

It was also the second straight win for Ulsan, who got a 14-point effort from Gauge Prim while Lee Woo-seok submitted a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double.

SJ Belangel and the Pegasus have now lost five straight games, dropping their record to 10-5.

The former Ateneo de Manila University standout was limited to three points and two assists in the defeat.

Meanwhile, Ethan Alvano and Wonju DB Promy fell to a 77-64 defeat to the Suwon KT SonicBoom at the Suwon KT Arena.

The Filipino-American guard accounted for 14 points and four assists, but he could not keep Wonju from suffering another loss. They fell to 10-15 to tie Daegu in the standings.

Former PBA import Lester Prosper contributed in Suwon's victory, putting up 17 points.