Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 25, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Garrett Ellwood, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

NEW YORK -- Two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic delivered an epic triple-double to give Denver an overtime triumph on Sunday.

Serbian 27-year-old superstar center Jokic scored 41 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and passed off 15 assists to spark the Nuggets over visitors Phoenix 128-125.

Jokic's point total, coming on 16-of-25 shooting from the floor, was the largest for any Christmas triple-double in NBA history.

"It's nice. It's just one game," Jokic said. "Everybody can have one good game."

It was Jokic's 83rd career triple-double and his seventh of this season.

The victory gave the Nuggets (21-11) a one-game Western Conference lead over Memphis, who lost Sunday at defending champions Golden State, and New Orleans.

"We keep fighting," Jokic said of the comeback victory. "We have a lot of guys who can play. I'm just happy that we are winning. We're playing really good."

HIGHLIGHTS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Denver's Aaron Gordon added 28 points, many on high-leaping slam dunks, and 13 rebounds while Jamal Murray had 26 points.

Murray's dunk with 11 seconds remaining in regulation sent the game to overtime tied at 113-113, while a late dunk and free throw in overtime by Gordon helped seal Denver's triumph.

"It was a crazy game, a lot of up and down, a lot of runs for both teams," Jokic said. "I think it's supposed to be easier game for us. We got the win. That's the most important thing."

Reserve Landry Shamut scored 31 points to lead Phoenix, who lost star Devin Booker to a groin injury after playing only four minutes.



© Agence France-Presse