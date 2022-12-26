Barangay Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio in action against the Bay Area Dragons in Game 1 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio has a special motivation for their on-going PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals series against the Bay Area Dragons.

Tenorio will be without his family for the holidays as his wife and children flew to Japan on December 22 for a vacation until the 29th. There was no way that Tenorio could have joined them, as Game 1 of the Finals was on Christmas Day while Game 2 is on the 28th.

"It was really a mix of emotions because this is the first time I will really spend Christmas away from my family," Tenorio admitted.

The guard had no complaints about the situation, however, instead adding it to the list of his motivations for their Finals series against the top-seeded Dragons.

He delivered in Game 1 on Sunday, with 22 points, three assists, three steals, and two rebounds in a 96-81 win as the Gin Kings drew first blood.

"At the end of the day, it's really a blessing. A blessing for the family na they get to spend their vacation, even without me, and me here, playing in the Finals in front of thousands of fans during Christmas season. So it's really a blessing," said Tenorio.

"I mean, being a professional, this is part of our sacrifice," he added.

"And, added motivation also for me na hindi ako nakasama doon, so might as well win this thing all the way, right," Tenorio also said.

He is also grateful that his family allows him to focus on their Finals challenge, even during the holiday season. The Gin Kings are up against an explosive Bay Area team that went 10-3 in the elimination round, though one of their losses was a 111-93 rout against Ginebra.

"Every time we play in the playoffs, well, my family is being supportive about it. They really allow me to focus on what I have to do every playoffs. So, 'yun lang. 'Yun lang ang focus ko. I think, good thing also that I can really focus on this Final," said Tenorio.

Tenorio and the Gin Kings gun for a 2-0 advantage on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.