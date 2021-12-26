Volleyball: Espejo shines in V.League All-Star Game

Marck Espejo and Team Kota were triumphant in the V.League All-Star Game. Photo courtesy of the V.League

Marck Espejo again made sporting history for the Philippines during his stint with FC Tokyo in the V.League.

The former Ateneo superstar on Saturday became the first Filipino volleyball player to suit up in the V.League's All-Star game, as he played for Team Kota at the Tokorozawa Municipal Gymnasium.

Espejo opened the scoring for his team, and they went on to take a 25-22, 25-22, 26-24 win against Team Shirasawa.

It was a special achievement for Espejo and FC Tokyo teammate Hideyuki Kuriyama, who will need to find new clubs at the end of the 2021-22 V.League season as FC Tokyo will cease operations by May 2022.

"We'll do our best until the end," vowed Espejo.

Espejo is one of three Filipinos currently playing in Japan, with national team teammate Bryan Bagunas suiting up for Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler, while women's national team superstar Jaja Santiago plays for the Saitama Ageo Medics.