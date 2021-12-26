Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses couldn't complete a weekend sweep of the Gunma Crane Thunders. (c) B.LEAGUE

The Toyama Grouses squandered a late lead and were outplayed down the stretch in a 95-90 loss to the Gunma Crane Thunders, Sunday at the Toyama City Gymnasium.

Filipino import Dwight Ramos struggled from the field, making just two of nine field goals for four points while missing a potential game-tying three-pointer with six seconds left to play.

It was a disappointing result for Toyama, which had beaten the Crane Thunders 89-77 in the first leg of their weekend series on Christmas Day but could not complete the sweep of the visiting Gunma squad.

Instead, Gunma snapped a four-game slide in the 2021-22 B.League season with their confidence-boosting win.

"We did what it took to win the ball game, and I'm happy to get the split," Gunma coach Tom Wisman said, as he gave credit to his players for overcoming a "tough week" including a bevy of injuries.

"It's a really gutsy performance," he added.

Toyama led 88-87 with 2:38 to go off a Julian Mavunga jumper, but gave up a floater to Ryo Yamazaki with a minute and a half to play that allowed the visiting Crane Thunders to go on top, 89-88.

Naoki Uto appeared to have won the game for the Grouses when he nailed a jump shot for a 90-89 lead with just 37 seconds to go, but Trey Jones responded with a jumper of his own on the other end to give the lead back to Gunma.

Mavunga misfired on a potential go-ahead three-pointer in Toyama's next possession, and the Crane Thunders were able to shave off nearly 13 seconds from the game clock before the Grouses fouled Jones, who made both free throws for a 93-90 lead with seven seconds to go.

Off a timeout, the Grouses got the ball to Ramos who had a good look from long range, but saw his three-pointer hit iron. Jones was fouled again and he pegged the final score with two free throws.

"Offensively, the players took over," said Wisman of his team. "We knew we had to keep attacking, and we made the plays that we needed to make."

Jones led Gunma with 26 points, nine assists, and seven boards, while Aki Chambers accounted for 22 points and five rebounds. Kyle Barone had 16 points and eight boards.

Mavunga scored 21 points for Toyama, but was also responsible for six of their 10 turnovers in the game. American center Josh Smith had 12 points, 12 boards, and six assists in 30 minutes.

The Grouses dropped to 8-14 in the season. They return to action on Wednesday, December 29 against defending B.League champion Chiba Jets.