POC confident Hanoi ready to host SEA Games



MANILA - A chef de mission meeting is set for early January, as preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games shift into high gear.

There are less than five months left before the SEA Games are opened in Hanoi on May 12, 2022, but the president of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has no doubt that the host city will be ready.

"Although the SEA Games are just months away, we believe the hosts are doing everything for a successful hosting," POC President Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino said.

"They're prepared, because if not for the pandemic, the Games should have been done and over with this time," he pointed out.

The chef de mission meeting will be held face-to-face, the first to be organized by hosts Vietnam for the biennial event that had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippines will be represented by chef de mission Ramon Fernandez, also a commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). He will be accompanied to Hanoi by his deputies, Atty. Alberto Agra of obstacle sports and Pearl Managuelod of muay thai.

The meeting is set in Hanoi with the organizers setting the dates and agenda within the week.

The Philippines is planning to send a delegation of 626 athletes who will compete in 29 of the 30 sports in the Hanoi SEA Games program. Team Philippines had dominated the 30th edition of the SEA Games at home, winning 149 gold medals while Vietnam came in second place with 98 golds.

Also this week, the POC is set to submit the entry by numbers to the organizing committee of the 19th Asian Games that will be held in Hangzhou, China.