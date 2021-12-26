PBA: TNT survives furious ROS rally for bounce back win

The TNT Tropang GIGA are back in the win column after escaping with a slim win against Rain or Shine. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA (UPDATED) - The TNT Tropang GIGA survived a furious rally by the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, escaping with a thrilling 95-92 triumph on Sunday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

TNT, the defending All-Filipino champions, nearly squandered a 12-point lead with three minutes to go but held on for the win after ROS import Henry Walker misfired on a potential game-winning three-pointer with under three seconds left.

It was a bounce-back win for the Tropang GIGA, who were coming off an 83-80 defeat to the Meralco Bolts last December 22. They gave a winning welcome to new import Aaron Fuller, who replaced the injured McKenzie Moore as the Tropang GIGA's reinforcement for the PBA Governors' Cup. He finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in 39 minutes.

"We really expected to struggle, because it's the first time that our players would even get a chance to play with Fuller. So we expected that struggle, we were not surprised," TNT coach Chot Reyes. "The second unit gave us a huge lift and got us back into the ball game. We were able to keep ourselves in the ball game all throughout, as a result."

After trailing 47-44 at the break, TNT seized control in the third frame wherein they out-scored Rain or Shine 33-18. The Tropang GIGA forced the Elasto Painters into five turnovers in the frame, scoring 10 points off those miscues. They also made four three-pointers in the pivotal quarter.

TNT appeared headed for a comfortable win when Mikey Williams converted a free throw off a technical foul called on ROS coach Chris Gavina for a 93-81 lead with 3:22 to play. But behind the burly Walker, the Elasto Painters reeled off 11 unanswered points to get back in the game.

A triple by Rey Nambatac made it a four-point game, 93-89, with a minute and a half to play, and ROS forced back-to-back turnovers that resulted into another three-pointer, this time from Walker.

The Elasto Painters had a chance to steal the win after Jayson Castro muffed a floater, but Nambatac's layup was off target. ROS retained possession with Walker grabbing the offensive rebound, and the import was subsequently fouled by TNT's Brian Heruela.

The Tropang GIGA were not yet in penalty, and ROS had one more chance to go ahead as they retained the ball with 11 seconds left. Walker was able to get a good look from long distance, but his three-pointer clanked off the back rim.

Beau Belga fouled Poy Erram in the rebounding play, and the TNT center knocked down two free throws with under three seconds left. Walker's last ditch heave was off mark as time expired.

"We just had to be very agile, very flexible, to adjust on the fly," Reyes said of his team. "This is the first time the players saw Fuller. He just got out of quarantine last night, so he wasn't able to practice. So we were doing things on the fly, we were doing a lot of adjustments on the fly, on the court."

Mikey Williams paced TNT with 25 points, six assists and five rebounds, while Roger Pogoy had 18 points and Erram finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks off the bench.

Walker poured in 32 points on 11-of-23 shooting along with nine boards, but it wasn't enough to keep the Elasto Painters from losing a second straight game. ROS dropped to 2-3 in the conference.

The TNT-ROS showdown was the final PBA game of the year, and the conclusion of a two-day holiday celebration for the league billed as the "Season of Joy" and supported by the local government of Quezon City, led by Mayor Joy Belmonte.

The Scores

TNT 95 – M. Williams 25, Pogoy 18, Erram 15, Fuller 13, Reyes 11, Castro 11, K. Williams 2, Heruela 0, Exciminiano 0, Khobuntin 0, Alejandro 0, Marcelo 0, Banal 0.

Rain or Shine 92 – Walker 32, Mocon 13, Ponferada 12, Belga 11, Nambatac 9, Norwood 6, Asistio 5, Santillan 3, Caracut 1, Jackson 0, Wong 0, Borboran 0, Torres 0.

Quarters: 21-27, 44-47, 77-65, 95-92.

