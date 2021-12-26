Ray Parks shoots a jumper against Kyoto. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins extended their winning streak to seven games after an 87-73 triumph against the visiting Kyoto Hannaryz at the Dolphins Arena.

Parks did a little bit of everything, putting up 12 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals in 25 minutes.

It was a balanced effort for the Diamond Dolphins, with four players scoring in double digits lead by Scott Eatherton and Coty Clarke with 4 points each. Nagoya shot 45% from the field and had a 43-27 rebounding advantage.

Kyoto was within striking distance, 43-40, at the half but were outplayed comprehensively in the second half by Nagoya.

The Nagoya lead reached 20 points, 85-65, with under three minutes to go off a Clarke jumper.

The Diamond Dolphins now have a 16-7 win-loss record, keeping them in the Top 2 of the West District.

Justin Harper had 28 points and 12 rebounds for Kyoto.

Meanwhile, the Ibaraki Robots repeated over the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 84-77.

Both teams Filipino imports were quiet in the contest, however. Ibaraki's Javi Gomez de Liano was scoreless in 10 minutes, missing all three of his field goals.

Shinshu's Matthew Aquino, meanwhile, did not play in the game.