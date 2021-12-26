Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field. Benny Sieu, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

LOS ANGELES -- Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers enjoyed a record-setting night, and defender Rasul Douglas grabbed his second interception with 43 seconds left as the Packers edged the Cleveland Browns 24-22 in NFL action on Saturday.

The narrow victory saw the Packers improve to 12-3 and stay in control in the race for the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

Rodgers broke Green Bay great Brett Favre's franchise record for touchdown passes with a TD toss to Allen Lazard in the first quarter that took his career tally to 443.

A message from Favre was displayed on the jumbotron scoreboard at Lambeau, congratulating Rodgers on the achievement.

"Hey 12, congratulations, man, on passing my touchdown record," Favre said. "I have one request: Go get us another Super Bowl."

Rodgers, who connected on 24 of 34 passing attempts for 202 yards and three touchdowns, said that remained the ultimate aim.

"That's the goal," he said. "For sure this was an important one -- a team fighting for their playoff lives... It's not pretty, but it's a win."

Rodgers offered a shout-out to Douglas and the Packers defense.

Green Bay led 24-12 after a field goal early in the third quarter, but the Packers offense managed just one first down on its next three possessions, and Cleveland rallied behind a strong ground game to get within two points.

Cleveland's final drive was near midfield when quarterback Baker Mayfield threw his fourth interception of the game, and Green Bay running back AJ Dillon ran for one final first down to run out the clock.

All three of Mayfield's first-half interceptions led to Green Bay touchdowns. Rodgers also connected on two scoring passes with wide receiver Davante Adams for yet another franchise record.

His 66 TD combinations with Adams surpassed the 65 shared by Rodgers and Jordy Nelson.

"I'm very fortunate to have played with the guys I played with, to be coached by the men I was coached by over the years," Rodgers said.

He called his club passing record "a longevity record," but added: "It's one I'm really proud of."

