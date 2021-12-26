Clippers guard Paul George defends Russell Westbrook in their game on December 3, 2021. Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George will miss at least 3 weeks with a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Officially, the Clippers said Saturday that George will miss 3 to 4 weeks before he is reevaluated. The 31-year-old, who is in his 3rd season with the Clippers, has averaged 24.7 points with 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

George's elbow injury first surfaced after 102-90 victory at Portland on December 6. He was originally diagnosed with a contusion.

George missed 5 consecutive games, returning Monday when he scored 25 points in 31 minutes of a 116-92 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He had 17 points in 32 minutes of Wednesday's 105-89 victory at Sacramento.

The injury is the latest blow for the Clippers, as Kawhi Leonard has not played at all this season and is out indefinitely after surgery for a knee injury that occurred in the playoffs last season.

The Clippers are just 17-15 this season despite winning streaks of 7 and 4 games.