Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff agreed to a multi-year contract extension on Saturday.

Specific terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Cavaliers, however ESPN reported the new contract will keep Bickerstaff with the club through the 2026-27 season.

"J.B. Bickerstaff is, with all certainty, the right head coach to lead this franchise into what we believe is a very promising future," Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman said.

"The decision to extend J.B. is not based solely on the early success of this season, but rather a body of work since his arrival to Cleveland. His leadership style, coaching experience and commitment to player development has instilled a growing confidence that resonates across our entire organization," he added.

"We continue to see innovative and strategic examples of his impact on this roster, coupled by his unique ability to build upon a culture that leads to sustainable success."

Bickerstaff, 42, has guided the Cavaliers to a 19-13 start to this season. The team's 19 wins are three shy of matching its total from 2020-21.

He owns a 46-69 record since replacing John Beilein as Cleveland's coach midway through the 2019-20 campaign.

Bickerstaff sports a 131-200 record during coaching stints with the Houston Rockets (2015-16), Memphis Grizzlies (2017-19) and Cavaliers.

RELATED VIDEO: