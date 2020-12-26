NCAA: Former San Beda star Sudan Daniel passes away

Former San Beda Red Lions star Sudan Daniel passed away on Saturday, the Philippine Collegiate Champions League (PCCL) confirmed in a Facebook post.

Daniel was 33.

"The Philippine Collegiate Champions League would like to extend its sincere condolences to the family of former San Beda Red Lions player Sudan 'Superman' Daniel, who passed away earlier this afternoon," the PCCL said.

"May eternal repose be granted unto him and may God’s perpetual light shine upon him."

Daniel was named MVP in NCAA Season 86, the year he also led the Red Lions to an undefeated campaign.

After his playing career, he became an executive at sports specialty concept store Titan, and worked the mic for Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 basketball tournament.

