MANILA – The San Miguel Beermen banked on a huge fourth quarter to escape the streaking Phoenix Super LPG, 117-96, and book a quarterfinal spot in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Christmas Day at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Terrence Romeo was a man on a mission for the Beermen, tallying 22 points on 8-11 shooting and orchestrating the offense with eight dimes, while CJ Perez contributed a near double-double with 20 markers and nine boards to lift San Miguel to a three-game winning streak in the tourney for a 6-3 card.

"Nasa mind ko talaga na mag-aggressive, so 'yon talaga 'yung mga shots ko eh. Thankful ako sa tiwala ni Coach Jorge (Gallent), na kahit na medyo 'di ko nakuha 'yung first half, pero nando'n 'yung tiwala niya sa 'kin kaya nakabalik ako no'ng second half," Romeo said in the postgame interview when asked about his explosion in the third and fourth frames.

The former FEU Tamaraw only had seven points in the first two quarters but made his presence felt when needed.

SMB's Bennie Boatwright, meanwhile, had 26 points, while Phoenix import Johnathan Williams III had a massive 37-point outing along with 16 rebounds.

Phoenix, already assured of a playoff spot, also saw their six-game winning slate snapped at 7-2.

It was a neck-and-neck battle after three quarters but the last frame was huge for the Beermen as they outscored the Super LPG, 38-16.

RJ Jazul snatched the lead at the end of the third frame after sinking a halfcourt buzzer-beater, 79-80, but San Miguel immediately rallied to an 8-0 run to start the payoff period, 87-80. Phoenix was then forced to call a timeout.

Jazul again dropped a three-pointer, 87-83, but this was Phoenix's closest affair as Romeo made consecutive baskets alongside Marcio Lassiter.

Romeo and Perez connived for two baskets with less than two minutes remaining, sealing the victory for the red shirts.