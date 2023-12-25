SMB's Terrence Romeo. PBA Images

MANILA — Terrence Romeo's grit and dedication to get back in shape after suffering injuries paid off as he exploded at crunch time against Phoenix Super LPG and gifted San Miguel Beerman a ticket to the playoffs.

Romeo admitted that he is taking things slowly to get back to his game, and it flourished in the Christmas Day clash against the streaking Phoenix, 117-96, in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

The former FEU Tamaraw fired 13 points in the fourth quarter alone, with a total of 22 points while steering the Beermen's offense on eight assists in the victory. He also had an efficient 8-11 shooting inside the arc.

"Pinipilit ko talaga na ma-maintain 'yung condition ko after ko nga ma-injury, parang mga three weeks ako na nagpahinga. Tapos slowly kinukuha ko 'yung game namin no'ng Talk 'N Text, gano'n din sa Ginebra," Romeo said in the postgame interview, acknowledging his current condition.

"Ngayon unti-unti ko na naibabalik kasi nakakapag-scrimmage na ulit ako. Tapos ayon nakakasabay na ako sa mga scrimmages namin," he added.

But the three-time scoring king confessed that it took a while to get his shots going, but coach Coach Jorge Gallent was there to support him. He also bared to the media which shots can be considered "good," at least for him.

"Lagi lang sinasabi sa akin ni coach na darating 'yung mga tira ko, at saka 'yon nga pina-practice ko 'yon saka 'di nagbabago 'yung mentality ko kahit na nagmi-miss ako. As long as naititira ko siya. Para sa akin, good shot kahit na may tao sa harap, as long as ititira ko nang maayos, para sa akin good shot pa rin 'yon," Romeo told reporters.

Credit is not his alone, despite massive firepower late in the game, as Romeo saw the contributions of his teammates in moving across the floor and sinking baskets when they were open.

"Credits talaga sa mga teammates ko kasi 'yon nga, everytime na nasa akin 'yong bola, and then tina-try ko na mag-one on one or mag-create, nagko-collapse sila. So everytime kick off going to Marcio (Lassiter), CJ (Perez), Jericho (Cruz), lahat as in pumapasok," he stressed.

The flashy scorer also said that given their "beautiful" ball movement, the Beermen would be hard to guard moving forward.

"So kung gano'n, gano'n kami and ang ganda ng ball movement namin, I think mahirap kami bantayan. Plus nandiyan pa si Bennie (Boatwright) na grabe, kaya niyang i-space 'yung floor," said Romeo. "Tsaka 'di niyo pwedeng pabayaan sa three points."