MANILA — Philippine basketball is still mourning the loss of hoops icon Avelino "Samboy" Lim Jr., popularly known as the "Skywalker," who passed away on December 23, 2023, at 61 years old.

During the halftime of the San Miguel Beermen-Phoenix Super LPG Christmas Day battle at the Araneta Coliseum, the Philippine Basketball Association made sure to give time to offer a tribute to the "Skywalker."

Samboy's career highlights were also shown on the screen during the period.

Player Terrence Romeo, who wasn't even born during Samboy's heyday, shared that he learned about the Skywalker's playing style through stories from his dad.

“Grabe daw yung hangtime. Tapos yung change of direction n'ya. Sabi ko sayang, sana nagkaroon ako ng chance na mapanuod,” Romeo said.

Meanwhile, seven-time PBA MVP Junemar Fajardo said Samboy is a big loss not only for the PBA but especially for the San Miguel franchise where he used to play.

“Alam naman natin kung ano yung legacy na iniwan sa PBA. Nakakalungkot yung nangyari sa kanya,” Fajardo said.

Veteran sports analyst and commentator Andy Jao said Samboy's distinctive style of play took a toll on him physically as evidenced by his injuries.

Jao said Samboy rightfully belongs to the roster of the PBA's 25 greatest players, adding that his electrifying skills and boundless passion left an indelible mark on Philippine basketball, earning him the title of a true legend.

“The reason why you get injuries is because of the style of play, eh. That’s why he’s called the Skywalker. Whenever he makes a shot or whatever, he has a more or less devil-may-care attitude when he plays, because he wants to please the fans,” he said.

According to PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial, Samboy has been a good influence on the current crop of players, adding that Samboy's legacy transcends the court, touching the hearts of fans and shaping the sport's enduring spirit.

“Yung pursigidong manalo, yung papano mag-practice. Dirediretso yan eh. Kung ano practice nya, yun din sa laro nya, yun nga sinasabi, ko go hard,” Marcial said.

As a tribute, players and the crowd gave him a standing ovation during halftime, as the so-called "final buzzer" sounded off for the Skywalker.