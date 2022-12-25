NBL: Sotto, Adelaide make it 3 wins in a row

Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers pushed their winning streak to three games after holding on for a 94-88 triumph over the South East Melbourne Phoenix, Saturday at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Sotto made his third straight start in the 2022-23 season of the National Basketball League, and once again played well for the 36ers as they remain unbeaten in their current homestand.

The Filipino center delivered 10 rebounds on top of seven points and an assist in 22 minutes. Robert Franks led the way for Adelaide with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Daniel Johnson also put up 20 points in an off-the-bench role.

The 36ers led by as much as 14 points, 89-75, after Mitch McCarron completed an and-1 with four minutes left.

But a torrid run by the visiting Phoenix saw Adelaide's lead go down to four, 89-85, with still 70 seconds to go off a Mitchell Creek floater.

South East Melbourne ran out of time to complete their comeback, however, and McCarron came through with three clutch free throws that pushed their lead back to seven points, 92-85, with 23 seconds left.

A three-pointer by Owen Foxwell made it a four-point game with 19 seconds to go, 92-88, but Antonius Cleveland coolly knocked down two more free throws that doused the visitors' hopes of a comeback.

McCarron finished with 16 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while Cleveland had a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double to go along with five assists and five steals.

Creek had 24 points in a losing effort for South East Melbourne.

The 36ers improved to 9-8 in the season. They return to action on Thursday against the Brisbane Bullets in the final game of their four-game homestand.