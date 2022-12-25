The UFC family is saddened by the passing of UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. — UFC (@ufc) December 24, 2022

Mixed martial arts legend Stephan Bonnar, whose monumental fight with Forrest Griffin catapulted UFC to popularity, has died.

The UFC announced the news on Christmas Eve, citing that he passed away "from presumed heart complications."

Bonnar was 45.

"Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon," said UFC President Dana White in s statement.

"His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed."

Niceknamed “The American Psycho,” Bonnar was elevated to legendary status following his brutal back-and-forth light heavyweight match with Griffin in 2005.

Although he lost that fight in “The Ultimate Fighter 1 Finale,” the match left a huge impact for MMA in general.

He was later inducted into the “The UFC Hall of Fame” in 2013 together with Griffin.

Bonnar competed 26 times a professional with 15 of those fights for the UFC and one for Bellator.

Bonnar, who also fought in Bellator, compiled a record of 15-9.