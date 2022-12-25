Home  >  Sports

LOOK: PBA stars and their Christmas cheers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 25 2022 05:01 PM

PBA stars took their much-needed down time this holidays spending Christmas their families.

They shared their Christmas cheers to their fans, posting greetings together with their family pics in the spirit of the holidays.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cjay Perez (@cjayp7)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tyler Tio (@tyler_tio)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jio Jalalon (@jalalon6)

The games are set to resume Sunday night, Christmas Day, when the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings begin its best-of-7 PBA Commissioner's Cup title series with the formidable Bay Area Dragons.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

Read More:  PBA   Christmas   PBA Stars  