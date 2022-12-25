Home > Sports LOOK: PBA stars and their Christmas cheers ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 25 2022 05:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PBA stars took their much-needed down time this holidays spending Christmas their families. They shared their Christmas cheers to their fans, posting greetings together with their family pics in the spirit of the holidays. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cjay Perez (@cjayp7) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Abueva (@calvin8888abueva) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arwind Santos (@arwindsotnas) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Tio (@tyler_tio) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Mark Barroca (@mark_barroca) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassandra Naidas-Aguilar (@cassynaidas) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Jalalon (@jalalon6) The games are set to resume Sunday night, Christmas Day, when the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings begin its best-of-7 PBA Commissioner's Cup title series with the formidable Bay Area Dragons. PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PBA, Basketball Read More: PBA Christmas PBA Stars /video/life/12/26/22/balikan-ibat-ibang-hayop-na-itinampok-ng-kbyn/overseas/12/26/22/china-18-miners-trapped-after-gold-mine-collapse/video/life/12/26/22/balikan-sakripisyo-ng-mga-manggagawang-pinoy/overseas/12/26/22/malaysia-campsite-landslide-search-ends-with-31-dead/overseas/12/26/22/22-dead-as-savage-us-blizzard-cuts-power-snarls-travel