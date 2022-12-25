B.League: Kiefer returns in Shiga's loss to Tokyo

Kiefer Ravena returned from a nine-game absence for Shiga. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kiefer Ravena's return from an injury couldn't keep the Shiga Lakes from falling to Alvark Tokyo, 79-68, on Saturday at the Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard had missed their last nine games in the 2022-23 season of the B.League due to a leg injury.

He started for Shiga in his return, playing over 15 minutes and putting up six points, four rebounds, three assists, and a steal. However, the Lakes still absorbed a fifth straight defeat.

Jordan Hamilton paced the Lakes with 33 points on 13-of-26 shooting, but David Doblas was the only other Shiga player in double-digits with 11 points. In contrast, Alvark drew a balanced effort from its squad with four players finishing in double figures, led by Ryan Rossiter's 18 points.

The Lakes now have a 4-18 record, keeping them at the bottom of the B.League standings.

Also returning to action was Ray Parks Jr., who had missed three games for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins due to a concussion.

He contributed 11 points and seven assists in Nagoya's 108-64 demolition of the Niigata Albirex BB at the Dolphins Arena. The second-generation star also had two steals as the Diamond Dolphins improved to 16-6.

Meanwhile, Matthew Wright returned from an ankle injury but Kyoto Hannaryz' losing streak continued. They absorbed a 91-75 loss to the Toyama Grouses at the Toyama City Gymnasium.

Wright had six points, two assists and one rebound off the bench as Kyoto lost for the seventh straight game, falling to 7-1.

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix dropped a 77-70 decision to the Gunma Crane Thunders at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Ravena put up seven points, three rebounds, and two assists for the NeoPhoenix, who fell to 10-12 in the season.

Still out of action is Dwight Ramos, who has now missed 11 straight games for Levanga Hokkaido due to an ankle sprain. They lost to the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 80-66, at the Okinawa Arena.

In the second division, Kobe Paras helped Altiri Chiba take a 98-66 win over the Kagawa Five Arrows at the Takamatsu City Gymnasium.

Paras, in a reserve role, made six three-pointers to finish with 18 points on top of a rebound, an assist, a steal and a block as Chiba won for the eighth straight game.

They remain at the top of the B2 with their 19-5 win-loss record.

Roosevelt Adams did not play for Kagawa (8-16).

Jordan Heading contributed seven points and four assists in Nagasaki Velca's 93-75 win over the Earthfriends Tokyo Z at the Sasebo Gymnasium.

Greg Slaughter remains in health and safety protocols, and did not play for Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka in their 70-60 defeat to the Yamagata Wyverns.