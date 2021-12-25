Toyama back in win column with rout of Gunma

Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses regained their winning ways at Gunma's expense. (c) B.LEAGUE

The Toyama Grouses returned to the win column in the B.League after an 89-77 triumph over the Gunma Crane Thunders on Christmas Day at the Toyama City Gymnasium.

Joshua Smith had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Julian Mavunga missed out on a triple-double with 15 points, 10 assists, and eight boards as the Grouses snapped a two-game losing streak.

Dwight Ramos had five points, three boards, and two steals in 22 minutes of playing time as Toyama improved to 8-14 in the 2021-22 season.

The Grouses surged to a 20-11 lead after the first quarter before Gunma crawled its way back in the third period. A Trey Jones jumper gave Gunma the lead, 50-48, but Keijuro Matsui swiftly got it back for Toyama with a three-pointer, 51-50.

A Michael Parker hook shot pushed the visiting Crane Thunders ahead for the last time, 52-51, midway through the frame. Smith seized the lead for Toyama with an and-1 with under four minutes to go, sparking a 16-4 run to end the quarter.

Toyama was in control, 67-55, after the third frame, and they would nurse that lead all the way to the final buzzer.

Aki Chambers led the visiting Crane Thunders with 18 points, while Kyle Barone had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds in a losing effort.

The two teams will face off again tomorrow.

