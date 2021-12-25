Pinoys in Singapore were all out in their support as two Filipino teams made it to the M3 World Championships Grand Finals. Courtesy: Carla Mae Cardinez.

MANILA - Filipino Mobile Legends: Bang Bang teams ONIC PH and Blacklist International were more than 1,400 miles away from home soil when they competed in the M3 World Championships.

So some Filipinos in Singapore - home to some 200,000 Pinoy migrant workers - did their best to make the online gamers feel at home as the competition proceeded with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Nadia Bicomong, who has resided in Singapore since 2004, handed over food and coffee to some players and the management of newly-crowned world champions Blacklist International during their 10-day quarantine ahead of the tournament.

“Actually, this year ko lang sila napanood. Then 'pag nanonood ako ng games nila at vlogs at lives nila, pampawala ko ng pagod after work, and nami-miss ko ang Pilipinas. Kasi tagal ko na din dito sa Singapore. Bihira lang [ako] umuwi or magbakasyon,” Bicomong, a Blacklist Agent and a Veewise fan, told ABS-CBN News through an online exchange.

Bicomong works in a mall right in front of Suntec Singapore City and Convention Centre, where the competition was held on Dec. 6-19. Occasionally, on free days from work, she would often drop by the venue even when the tournament was not open to the public yet, just to get a glimpse of her idols.

“Noong nag-playoffs na sila, nagpapadala ako sa team like donuts and pizza and food,” Bicomong recalled.

Finalists Onic PH had a banquet of Pinoy food ahead of their playoff match against hometown team RSG Singapore - with fans handing them over crispy pata, chopsuey and other local dishes ahead of their match.

For this, EXP laner Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera was grateful, adding that it might have been their key to victory in the match.

"Sobrang natuwa kami nung binigyan kami ng Filipino food kasi parang araw-araw, pare-parehas na lang yung kinakain namin. Tapos parang nagke-crave na talaga kami. Yung isa ko kasing kakampi, mahilig po talagang kumain," Dlarskie said after sinking RSG Singapore to the lower bracket.

Other fans tried to troop to Suntec ahead of days permitting live audiences - among them were engineers Rey Bragais Jr. and Waylon Valladolid.

“We just want to support them and maybe we are taking the chances - it’s like, of course we know they will go out to smoke sometimes and that’s the time. Because from M2, M2 was different compared to a setup like this one,” Valladolid told reporters after Blacklist’s statement win against Onic Indonesia.

And when the venue was finally open to live audiences, Pinoys in Singapore did not hesitate to take leaves or spend their weekends at Suntec, as tickets sold out.

LOOK: The crowd outside the venue ahead of the M3 World Championships- Grand Finals.



Filipino squads Onic PH and Blacklist will go head-to-head for the Mobile Legends world title.@ABSCBNNews @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/ucA1222B3n — Angela Coloma (@mac_coloma) December 19, 2021

Some were even heard to have bought tickets in all schedules of the tournament, in hopes that they could buy a ticket that would have a Philippine team playing.

Courtesy: Carla Mae Cardinez. Courtesy: Carla Mae Cardinez. Courtesy: Carla Mae Cardinez. Courtesy: Carla Mae Cardinez. Courtesy: Carla Mae Cardinez.

Pre-school teacher Carla Mae Cardinez, with a banana in tow (as homage to Onic PH’s signature banana split strategy), went to Suntec on Dec. 18, one of the few days that live audiences were available. Coincidentally, at the time, all games had Filipino teams playing: ONIC PH in the upper bracket and Blacklist in the lower bracket.

“I know it can boost their confidence na there is something in the crowd to bring something. And ayun nga, nakakataba ng puso kasi nagchi-cheer ako. Part ako ng morale booster nila,” she told ABS-CBN News in a virtual interview Friday. She also gave food from a famous local Filipino restaurant in the city-state to both Blacklist and Onic PH as they started their playoff campaigns early this month.

Onic PH captain Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy shared that he and his team were given sinigang during the M3 playoffs. Courtesy: @ajbaloy Twitter account

Until the Grand Finals which saw two Pinoy teams competing for the title as the best Mobile Legends team, Filipinos were there to cheer their compatriots.

Pre-school teachers Lucy, Renzel, and Janie were there at the grand finals to cheer for Blaclist, their favorite team.

“I feel like home. Tapos nakakatanggal ng stress, kasi nae-enjoy namin ito,” Janie said at the sidelines of the Grand Finals venue.

Losing to Blacklist, Onic PH fell to second place, and fans, especially Cardinez were still there to comfort them, in a post that went viral in community forums after M3.

After the final game of @OnicPhilippines walang silang dinner. So I decided to offer help and cooked for them. Kahit 1am na dumating yung food ksi malayo pako sa kanila 😭 bat I know it helps to comfort them ☺️ I love you all everyone! 😘 @heythate @Ajbaloy pic.twitter.com/sGKWnp2viL — caramelitazzz (@just_cutieca) December 21, 2021

After Onic PH’s dampening 0-4 loss against the codebreakers, she had a plan, as they didn't have any warm food left.

“Sabi ko, kawawa naman, tulungan ko na lang maghanap ng open pang store dahil ipapa-Grab na lang since nga malayo. Pero... wala akong mahanap. So sabi ko, magsaing na lang ako pagdating sa bahay. So pagdating ko sa bahay, around 11 na, kasi biyahe pa nga, nagsaing agad ako,” she said, adding that she cooked them chicken, shrimp, and bought them some beer.

The food arrived at the hotel, from her place in Tampines at around 1 a.m.. The tummies and the hearts of the players were satisfied.

As Filipinos in Singapore attended the M3 World Championships, friendships also formed along the way, Cardinez said, adding that they would do the same next time, with more people with them.

“Sana hindi lang ako mag-isa. Marami kami'ng tutulong, or even support them and give them foods for them to feel like home. So sabi nga nila, babawi kami in M4. Meron na kaming bonding and group, so expected na,” she said.

Blacklist and Onic PH took home a combined US$420,000 prize pool after placing first and second respectively, and the pride of bestowing the Philippines the recognition as the best region in the mobile game to date.

With the pride both squads gave to their country, Cardinez and Bicomong wished the best for both teams.

"You did a great job. You made all of us Filipinos proud. And I am wishing you all the best in the world of esports," Cardinez said.

Bicomong said: "I'm always here to support them especially V33wise, and I'm so proud of them sa mga narating nila... I'm looking forward na makita ko sila sa M4."

RELATED VIDEO