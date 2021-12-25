PBA: Undermanned Phoenix hands NLEX its first loss

Justin Chua takes control of the ball for Phoenix Super LPG. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters survived the absence of import Paul Harris to shock the NLEX Road Warriors, 102-93, on Christmas Day at the Araneta Coliseum.

Harris played just two minutes and 38 seconds due to muscle spasms in his hamstring, exiting with two points, a rebound, and an assist with 9:22 to play in the first quarter.

But the Fuel Masters got big games from their local stars, notably Justin Chua who played his best game of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup as well as skipper Matthew Wright.

The Fuel Masters snapped a two-game slide to improve to 3-2, and handed the Fuel Masters their first loss after a 4-0 start to the conference.

PBA, PBA Governors' Cup, NLEX Road Warriors, Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters