Parks, Nagoya crush Kyoto for 6th straight win

Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins continue to roll. (c) B.LEAGUE

The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins used a huge fourth quarter to pull away from the visiting Kyoto Hannaryz, 84-53, on Christmas Day at the Dolphins Arena.

It was the sixth consecutive victory for the Diamond Dolphins, who improved to 15-7 in the 2021-22 season of the B.League and remained in the hunt for a playoff spot in the West.

"The thing that kept us going was a great defensive effort," said Nagoya coach Shawn Dennis, whose team held Kyoto to single digits in the second and fourth quarters.

"When we lock in on defense, we can still get the job done," he stressed.

Filipino import Ray Parks Jr. was a team-high +27 in 27 minutes, after putting up five points, three rebounds, and an assist during his time on the floor.

It was Scott Eatherton who led the Diamond Dolphins in scoring, as he made eight of 14 shots for 21 points while also grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking one shot.

Coty Clarke came off the bench and put up a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double in just 22 minutes.

"We missed a lot of shots in the first half," said Eatherton. "But we've been playing great defense for the past six games, and that's something we want to continue doing."

Nagoya settled for a 19-18 lead after the first period, but seized control in the second frame where they outscored Kyoto, 20-9. Clarke made three free throws in the final second off a David Simon foul to send the Diamond Dolphins to the break with a 39-27 lead.

Kyoto clawed its way back in the third quarter and trailed by just seven points, 56-49, entering the fourth, but that was where Nagoya stepped on the gas pedal.

The hosts completely dominated the fourth frame, out-scoring Kyoto 28-4 to turn what had been a close game into a massive victory.

Nagoya gave up just nine free throws in the game, with Kyoto converting just three. The hosts also had a huge 49-31 advantage on the glass. The Diamond Dolphins also turned Kyoto's 21 turnovers into 21 points.

Simon and Justin Harper each had 13 points for the visiting team.

Nagoya and Kyoto will have their rematch tomorrow with the Diamond Dolphins looking for a seventh straight win.