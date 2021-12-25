The NLEX Road Warriors, led by Coach Yeng Guiao, turned over checks amounting to P150,000 to a local foundation. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors showed the Christmas spirit fulfilling their promise to help survivors of Typhoon Odette.

During half time of their game against Phoenix Super LPG on Christmas Day, NLEX coach Yeng Guiao announced that they have donated the budget meant for their Christmas party to a local foundation that will help in relief operations.

"Kami po sa NLEX Road Warriors ay dalawang taon na po kaming excited mag-Christmas party," Guiao said. "Pero sa nakaraan pong dalawang taon, alam natin na may pandemic, hindi po naging posible mag-Christmas party."

According to Guiao, their entire organization had been looking forward to finally having a Christmas party this year. But they opted against it in the wake of Typhoon Odette (International name: Rai), which severely affected the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

"Napag-usapan po ng team, ng management namin, ng pamilya namin na 'yung gagastusin namin po sa aming Christmas party… ay ibigay na lang po at i-donate sa mga kapatid po natin sa Visayas at Mindanao," he said.

The Road Warriors organization turned over a check for P150,000 to the Alagang Kapatid Foundation.

"Sana po, kung may paraan po tayong makatulong sa mga kapatid po natin sa Visayas at Mindanao, tumulong po tayo sa abot ng ating makakaya," Guiao also encouraged.

Odette left over 300 people dead while hundreds of thousands were rendered homeless.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported on Friday that over 100 towns and cities are still without power. Odette caused billions of pesos worth of damage in infrastructure and agriculture.

