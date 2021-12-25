Darren Collison #2 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game Two of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. File photo. Maddie Meyer, Getty Images/AFP



The Los Angeles Lakers signed Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson to 10-day hardship deals on Friday, helping fill vacancies created by other players being sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Lakers hope to have both veterans available for their Christmas night contest against the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

Collison, 34, last played in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers in 2018-19. The point guard has career averages of 12.5 points, 5.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 708 games (518 starts) with five teams.

Johnson, 25, played for the Toronto Raptors last season. The 6-foot-6 forward has averaged 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 371 games (77 starts) with the Detroit Pistons, New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto.

The Lakers were without Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Avery Bradley and Austin Reaves as well as head coach Frank Vogel due to COVID protocols during a 138-110 loss to the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

In addition, star forward Anthony Davis is sidelined for a month because of a knee injury.