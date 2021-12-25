Javi GDL helps Ibaraki beat Shinshu

Javi Gomez de Liaño and the Ibaraki Robots returned to their winning ways. (c) B.LEAGUE

Javi Gomez de Liaño had six points as the Ibaraki Robots defeated the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 79-67, on Christmas Day at the White Ring in Nagano, Japan.

Gomez de Liaño made two of five shots and also had six rebounds and an assist as the Robots snapped a three-game slide in the 2021-22 season of the B.League.

Ibaraki improved to 4-18 in the East District, while dropping Shinshu to 9-13. The Brave Warriors, which features former National University center Matthew Aquino, have lost six straight.

Aquino, who plays as a local in the B.League, was scoreless in seven minutes after missing both of his field goals. He grabbed two rebounds and had a blocked shot.

The Robots set the tone with a 23-11 first quarter and the hosts were never able to claw their way out of the hole.

Ibaraki led by as much as 22, 68-46, early in the fourth quarter off a triple by Chehales Tapscott.

Marc Trasolini led the Robots with 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Josh Hawkinson had 28 points and 14 boards for Shinshu.

