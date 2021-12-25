Javi GDL helps Ibaraki beat Shinshu

Javi Gomez de Liaño had six points as the Ibaraki Robots defeated the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 79-67, on Christmas Day at the White Ring in Nagano, Japan.
Gomez de Liaño made two of five shots and also had six rebounds and an assist as the Robots snapped a three-game slide in the 2021-22 season of the B.League.
Ibaraki improved to 4-18 in the East District, while dropping Shinshu to 9-13. The Brave Warriors, which features former National University center Matthew Aquino, have lost six straight.
Aquino, who plays as a local in the B.League, was scoreless in seven minutes after missing both of his field goals. He grabbed two rebounds and had a blocked shot.
The Robots set the tone with a 23-11 first quarter and the hosts were never able to claw their way out of the hole.
Ibaraki led by as much as 22, 68-46, early in the fourth quarter off a triple by Chehales Tapscott.
Marc Trasolini led the Robots with 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists.
Josh Hawkinson had 28 points and 14 boards for Shinshu.