Djokovic ends World Tennis League run with a win

Novak Djokovic at the World Tennis League. Photo courtesy of WTL

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia secured his first win at the World Tennis League (WTL) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, but it was not enough to spur his Falcons team into the final of the inaugural exhibition event.

Djokovic, the 21-time grand slam champion, outlasted the Kites’ Sebastian Ofner of Austria, 6-7(5), 6-0, 10-7, at the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday.

“It’s been probably the most fun three, four days in a row that I’ve had. I mean, I’ve had a long career but you know, this is as good as it gets, playing some good tennis against the best players of the world and having fun, getting teammates – best players on the men’s and women’s side – courtside,” Djokovic said during the post-match press conference.

Although the ATP World No. 5 advanced to 3-0 in the opening set, Ofner caught up and fought on until the tiebreak, which Djokovic yielded via a double fault.

The Serbian superstar and 2022 Wimbledon and ATP Finals champion immediately regrouped to sweep the second set, 6-0, then claim the victory at 10-7.

The Falcons finished last with 84 points after Djokovic’s teammates suffered losses in mixed doubles and women’s singles.

World No. 13 Paula Badosa of Spain and World No. 28 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria failed to clinch the super tiebreak against World No. 11 Holger Rune of Denmark and former Doubles World No. 1 Sania Mirza of India, 2-6, 6-4, 5-10.

After which, World No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus fell to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland, 1-6, 3-6, as the reigning Roland Garros and US Open champion strongly fought off resistance by breaking serve for 5-3 in the second set, then serving out the match.

The Kites, which also has Canadians World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime and 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard, ruled the standings with 113 points.

Squads are awarded one point for every game they win, with the prevailing team of the day receiving five bonus points.

The top two teams with the most number of points will clash in the final on Saturday, namely the Kites and the Hawks with 106 points.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev of Germany and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan lifted the Hawks to second place in the standings with their wins over the Eagles.

World No. 12 Zverev defeated former World No. 18 Andrea Seppi of Italy, 6-4, 6-2, while World No. 21 Rybakina conquered World No. 4 and WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia of France, 7-5, 6-1.

Zverev broke in the second set for a 3-1 lead, then saved three break points to reach 5-2. Another service break by Zverev caused his straight-sets victory over Seppi.

As for Rybakina, she fought off a break point to hold for 3-3, then broke to love to be at 6-5. She took the first set, 7-5, with a love service hold, then strolled to claim the second set, 6-1.

The mixed doubles, meanwhile, went in favor of the Eagles as 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios of Australia and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada posted a 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 win over 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem of Austria and 2021 Roland Garros runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

The Eagles, which also features former Doubles No. 3 Rohan Bopanna of India in the team, finished third with 89 points.

Dubbed “The Greatest Show on Court,” WTL also highlights international musical performances after the daily tennis action featuring Tiësto, Wizkid, Ne-Yo, deadmau5, Mohamed Ramadan, and Armin van Buuren.=