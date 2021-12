MANILA— Terrafirma and Blackwater have traded guards on Christmas Eve.

The Dyip has decided to let go of 4-time PBA champion Justin Melton to secure Ed Daquioag from the Elite, according to the PBA website.

This came a month after Terrafirma got Melton from Magnolia.

The Dyip will be Daquioag's fourth stop since the shooting guard was selected in the special draft in 2016.

The 30-year-old also played for Rain or Shine and TNT.

