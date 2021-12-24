From the looks of it, John Riel Casimero isn't getting his dream title unification fight against rising boxing star Naoya Inoue soon.

This as the heavy-hitting Japanese aired suspicion over the WBO bantamweight champion's inability to appear in his mandatory title defense due to illness.

Inoue made his thoughts known on social media.

"Is it okay for this to happen????? I think it's out if I can't get on the scale on the day of the fixed weighing for whatever reason," said Inoue in Nihongo via Twitter.

Inoue, the WBA and IBF bantamweight king, was referring to Casimero's failure to make it to the weigh-ins for his mandatory title defense against UK's Paul Butler.

The Filipino champion was rushed to the hospital on the day of the weigh-ins after he went down with viral gastritis.

But the WBO allowed Casimero to hold on to his title after he provided medical certification that he was indeed sick and could not make it to the bout.

Still, Inoue remained skeptical.

"I lost interest in this guy at once. Gastroenteritis due to weight loss," he said.

RELATED VIDEO