Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was placed into the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will miss Thursday night's game against the New York Knicks.

Beal, 28, is the leading scorer and centerpiece of a Wizards team that got off to a surprising start this season and currently sits 16-15.

The guard has averaged 23.3 points, 5.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game in 28 starts this season. He ranked second in the NBA in points per game in each of the past two seasons (31.3 in 2020-21, 30.5 in 2019-20).

Beal missed the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year because he entered health and safety protocols while at Team USA's training camp in Las Vegas and was not able to travel with the team.

A few months later, before the start of the NBA season, Beal questioned the value of the COVID-19 vaccine and said he wasn't vaccinated for "personal reasons," later adding that he had not ruled out getting the jab. But earlier this month, he told reporters that he remained unvaccinated.

Beal will have to test negative twice 24 hours apart or wait at least 10 days before returning to the Wizards, per the NBA's protocols.

Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (11.0 ppg) entered COVID protocols Tuesday due to a positive test.

