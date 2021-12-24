Boxing: Saludar shortchanged in Dominican Republic?

Vic Saludar apparently suffered a double whammy while fighting in the Dominican Republic last Wednesday.

Aside from losing his WBA minimumweight title to Erick Rosa Pacheco, Saludar didn't get the purse he was supposed to receive.

Instead of getting the $35,000 that was agreed upon, Saludar reportedly only got $13,000.

This prompted Games and Amusement Board (GAB) Chairman Abraham Khalil Mitra to mail the WBA to question the issue.

"We at GAB sent an email to the WBA supervisor and awaiting for his response. We are considering not allowing Filipinos to fight under WBA unless this is acted upon," said Mitra.

Mitra identified the fight organizer/promoter as Belgeca Pena of the Shaun Boxing Promotion based in Santo Domingo with Gabriel Bebot Elorde, Jr as matchmaker and a certain Magister Octavio Rodriguez.

The GAB chairman has yet to get a response as of posting time.

The issue was added insult to Saludar who lost his crown via a controversial split decision.

Mitra said the referee made questionable calls in the bout that resulted in several knockdowns that favored Pacheco.



"This is the same fight that decision was controversial and the referee was also bad. He counted a knockdown that wasn't supposed to be. And now this," he said.

His elder brother Froilan Saludar also lost on the same day in Australia.

He was beaten on points by Andrew Moloney who took home the WBO Oriental bantamweight title.