With eye on Tokyo Olympics, Pinoy karatekas set sights on Calamba ‘bubble’

Led by 30th Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Jamie Christine Lim, five local based Olympic karate hopefuls aim to enter the training bubble approved by the Philippine Sports Commission at the Inspire Academy in Calamba town, Laguna early next month, according to karate chief Ricky Lim.

“Joining Jamie at the Inspire bubble are karatekas Joanne Orbon, Alwyn Batican, Ivan Agustin, Sharief Afif, as well as national coaches Okay Arpa of Turkey and Sonny Montalvo,” Ricky Lim, the Karate Pilipinas Sports Foundation Inc. president, said.

“We hope our athletes can enter the training bubble by January 4.”

He added they would try to accommodate Junna Tsukii, who also bagged a gold medal in the 30th SEA Games, if she wanted to join the rest of her national teammates, “but we believe that she is much better off training in Japan with his father-coach in Tokyo where the conditions there are better.”

PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez announced last week that he was allowing national athletes in karate, taekwondo and boxing aspiring to compete in the Tokyo Olympics next year to train at the Inspire Academy under strict health and safety protocols.

Lim, a former national athlete who won a SEA Games gold medal in men’s kata, confirmed that the PH karatekas and coaches will be required to undergo swab tests for COVID-19 and will only enter the bubble once they test negative for the virus.

“This is why we have advised them to restrict their mobility or stay at home to ensure that they are virus-free before going to the Inspire Academy bubble,” he said.

Orbon, a 30th SEA Games bronze medalist and based in California, and Arpa, who lives in Turkey, are scheduled to return to the country any time this month to join the national team once it is ready to move to the training venue, Lim said.

“All of them are keen on getting back to the gym and resume training. Atat na atat na sila bumalik (They are very eager to return),” he said of the outlook of the national karatekas after the absence of sparring for more than nine months since the sports activities were suspended in the country in mid-March due to pandemic.

Lim, however, said the sport’s national governing body did not neglect the physical conditioning of the Olympic hopefuls since the federation continued to conduct online strength and fitness workouts throughout the pandemic, and they were also monitored regularly if they followed the programs.

“What we really need is face-to-face training and sparring so they can measure their reaction times and distancing. The rest is OK,” Lim said.

The KPSF president said that the lack of sparring partners was one of the main reasons the team hoped to compete overseas by February as part of their Olympic qualifying build-up, beginning with a World Karate Federation Premier League tournament scheduled in mid-February in Lisbon, Portugal.

“After the tournament we will return to Turkey for training then compete once again in another Premier League tournament in Azerbaijan,” Lim said.

“Then we will return to Turkey for another 60 days before going back to the Manila before competing in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) in Thailand.”

Scheduled from May 21 to 30, 2021, the AIMAG karate event will be held in Chonburi province, Thailand and will serve as the national team’s final tuneup before competing in the Olympic qualifying tournament set June 11 to 13 in Paris, France, Lim said.

He noted that while Tsukii regularly competes in the women’s -50 kilogram division, the karateka will be up against heavier rivals since the WKF, karate’s world governing body, merged her weight class and the -55-kg division into one category.

On the other hand, Lim, daughter of former PBA star Avelino “Samboy” Lim and former Pag-IBIG fund head Atty. Darlene Berberabe, will see action in the -68 kg division, while Orbon, a former US national champion, is vying in the -61 kg. category.

Batican, Agustin and Afif are vying in the men’s -61, -75 and +75 kg divisions, respectively.

The top three finishers of each weight division in the Olympic qualifiers in Paris will earn tickets to the reset Tokyo Olympics, according to Lim.

“The four semifinalists of each weight class in the Paris tournament will have a single-round series and the best three from this mini tournament will qualify for the Tokyo Games,” he said.

