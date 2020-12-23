Rockets game postponed as COVID-19 bites NBA on second day of season

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas (left) and forward Bruno Caboclo (5) react during a time out in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs. Mike Wyke, Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

LOS ANGELES -- COVID-19 precautions forced the first postponement of the NBA season on just the second day of action Wednesday as the Houston Rockets' home game against Oklahoma City was called off.

The league said three Rockets players had returned coronavirus tests that were either positive or inconclusive.

Four other players had also been quarantined due to contact tracing, star James Harden was ruled out after a protocol violation and with one injury the Rockets did not have the required eight players for a game.

