PBA looks to procure, donate COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) will try to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine and donate them to those in need, commissioner Willie Marcial has revealed.

Marcial said Tuesday that he will propose to the Board of Governors for the league to give away the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

"Ang balak nga namin, sasabihin ko rin sa Board, na kumuha rin kami ng vaccine, at para makapamigay din tayo," said Marcial during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"Mabigyan din natin 'yung frontliners, or makapag-donate tayo ng mga vaccine, kung papayagan tayong bumili o papayagan tayo ng government," he added. "Makabigay din ng vaccine sa mga nangangailangan."

Marcial clarified that this plan still depends on the government, but if they are allowed, the league will not hesitate to donate to those in need.

"Hindi pa nga namin alam kung magkano ang bakuna. Two, hindi ko pa alam kung papayagan kami ng government or 'yung Pfizer man 'yan o Moderna," he explained.

"Ang gusto ko lang, sa akin, mabigyan 'yung mga nangangailangan. Frontliners, mga matatanda, 'yung mga nasa mahihirap na lugar. Hindi ko masabi, hindi ko pa alam kung magkano," he added.

The government is currently in negotiations with Novavax, and the country expects to receive 30 million doses of Covovax, Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, by July next year.

Some P2.5 million has been earmarked for the country's vaccination program under the Department of Health.

