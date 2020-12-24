PBA commissioner shoots down rumors of Rain or Shine's exit from league

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA commissioner Willie Marcial received a personal reassurance from the owner of Rain or Shine that the team is not leaving the league anytime soon.

Marcial confirmed that he is aware of rumors hinting that Rain or Shine is contemplating selling its franchise while its players are already headed to different teams.

"Naririnig ko 'yan. May narinig pa ako sa news na sinasabing ano… May pupunta na mga players eh, si James Yap pupunta dito, si Beau Belga pupunta dito, si (Gabe) Norwood pupunta dito," said Marcial, referring to three of the Elasto Painters' veteran core.

But Marcial said he was personally contacted by team owner Raymond Yu to assure him that there was no truth to the rumors.

"Kausap ko po mismo si Boss Raymond Yu, na personal po akong tinawagan. Sinabi po niya, 'Willie, Comm., hindi kami aalis ng PBA. Fake news 'yan, huwag kang maniwala,'" Marcial recalled.

"Sinabi ko naman sa kanya, 'Sir, alam ko naman eh.' Kasi halos every other day, nag-uusap kami ni Boss Raymond. Wala naman siyang nababanggit sa akin na ganoon," he added. "At sinabi nga niya, noong nalaman niya, tumawag sa akin noong gabi. 'Comm., hindi kami aalis sa PBA.'"

Rain or Shine, owned by Asian Coatings Philippines, Inc., joined the PBA in 2006 and briefly played as Welcoat before switching to their current name. They have experienced plenty of success, with former coach Yeng Guiao leading the team to two championships during his time at the helm.

Marcial acknowledged that Rain or Shine -- or any other franchise -- may leave the league in the future. "Hindi mo naman alam, baka umalis. So pagkatapos siguro ng mga 10 years, sasabihin nung sumulat, 'O, sinabi ko sa inyo eh, aalis ang Rain or Shine,'" he said.

But he made it clear that as of now, the Rain or Shine franchise is here to stay.

"As of now, wala. Honest, 'yun ang sinabi sa akin ni Boss Raymond Yu," said Marcial.

This is not the first time this year that Marcial had to shoot down reports of a team's supposed exit from the PBA. In June, he quashed rumors that Alaska was set to depart the league.

